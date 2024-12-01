Video shows a 65,000-tonne warship, with a 70 metres wide and 280 metres long flight deck, docked in Liverpool ahead of opening for public viewing next week.

Footage shows HMS Prince of Wales warship docked in Liverpool today (December 1).

She arrived in the city this morning, ahead of a week full of events which the public can get involved with.

HMS Prince of Wales will take over as the UK’s flagship from her sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth during her visit on December 2.

The ship’s flight deck is 70 metres wide and 280 metres long - enough space for three football pitches. Her minimum crew is around 700, increasing to around 1,600 with aircraft on board. The 65,000-tonne vessel can embark 36 F-35B and four Merlin Helicopters.

HMS Prince of Wales: how long will she be in the city for?

HMS Prince of Wales will be berthed at Liverpool Cruise Terminal from December 1, before departing on December 9.

HMS Prince of Wales: what is the ship’s itinerary?

On December 3, a ‘Penny Lane’ street sign will be unveiled on board, renaming one of the aircraft carrier’s main passageways in celebration of its connections to the city.

There will be a presentation of the ship’s crest at Everton’s Goodison Park ahead of their match against Wolves on December 4.

The Freedom Parade will take place on December 6. There will be a demonstration of the ship’s operations and a ceremonial sunset ceremony supported by the Corps of Drums of His Majesty’s Royal Marines.

HMS Prince of Wales: can you go on board the ship?

The public can go on board HMS Prince of Wales from 10:30 to 16:30 on December 7 and 8, however you will need to have booked tickets in advance.

Unfortunately, tickets have now sold out.

Due to a number of restrictions, those with tickets are advised to check the terms and conditions beforehand.

HMS Prince of Wales: where is the best place to see the ship?

Even if you haven’t secured tickets to go on board, you will still be able to get a good view of the aircraft carrier from Princes Parade, December 1 to December 9.

HMS Prince of Wales: are there road closures in place?

From December 1 to December 9, Princes Parade may be closed at short notice depending on the amount of people queuing to see HMS Prince of Wales from the quayside.

On December 6, a rolling road closure will be in operation within the city centre between 1pm and 3pm. Drivers are advised to allow more time for their journeys.

On December 7 and 8, there will be a road closure in place on Princes Parade from around 8am to 5pm. There will be no access to resident or business car parks on Princes Parade during these times.