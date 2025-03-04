A popular content creator said he didn’t think he’d “survive” his night’s stay at a Liverpool hostel.

Liverpool-based YouTuber, Zac Jones, is known for his ‘honest hotel reviews’ and films himself spending the night in some of the worst-rated or cheapest hotels around the country, including many in Liverpool and Merseyside.

In his latest Instagram video, titled, ‘I don’t think I’m surviving the night in this Liverpool hostel’, the content creator films his stay at The Embassie Backpackers, in Toxteth.

The Embassie Backpackers, in Toxteth. | Google Street View

Jones starts by stating that the hostel on Falkner Square has “mixed reviews” - it currently has a Google rating of 3.5 out of five stars - and says that the owners are meant to be “very friendly” but notes it has been said to be “dirty”.

Paying £21 for one night’s stay (on March 1), Jones walks in and meets the staff and tells them, “I’m from here but my house is on Airbnb for the night.” Being given the choice to choose from a series of bunk beds, Zac opts for a space in the corner.

Discussing his first impressions, the Youtuber says, “it’s very budget” and points out “weird” green and yellow sponges under the beds and on top of the lockers. He then points out what he thinks is a dog bed before commenting: “I wouldn’t want the Mrs to stay here.” Lying down on his creaky metal bed, Jones points out “stories” on the bed slabs above him.

The reel ends with the content creator jumping after opening the door and being greeted by a barking dog. “I guess I know what the dog bed is for,” he adds.