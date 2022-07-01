The teenager died from multiple injuries sustained following an attack in the city centre in April.

A third man has been charged with the murder of teenager Michael Toohey, who died after being attacked at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre.

Michael, 18, of Oil Street, Liverpool, was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries following the incident on London Road on April 16 and sadly passed away a short time later.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post mortem confirmed he died from multiple injuries.

Michael Toohey. Image: Family handout

Kieron Williams, 28 years, of no fixed abode has been charged with murder and will appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on Friday.

Three other men aged 27, 19 and 54, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

Two other suspects have previously been charged with the murder - Michael Williams, 24, of Carlake Grove, and Anthony Williams, 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton.

The duo will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 14 November.

Family pays tribute to ‘caring’ father-to-be

Michael’s family issued a moving tribute following his death in April, describing him as ‘caring and courageous’ and revealing he was due to become a father to a baby boy in just a few months.

In a statement, the family said: “Michael was adored by everybody who had the pleasure to meet him. His cheeky smile would light up any room, he was kind caring courageous and idolised his sisters and was a brilliant uncle.