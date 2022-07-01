Two teenagers were slashed during a racially aggravated assault in Kensington.

Merseyside Police have charged a suspect following a knife attack on two teenagers in Liverpool.

The boys, aged 17 and 18, were on Fell Street in Kensington at around 8pm on Monday June 27 when a man walked past and shouted racial abuse towards them.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the teenagers verbally challenged him and he produced a knife and assaulted the teenager, causing a cut to his neck. The second teenager who came to his assistance suffered a laceration to his arm.

The two teenagers required hospital treatment but the injuries were not life threatening.

Detectives investigating the incident have charged John O’Donnell, 56, of Holt Road, Kensington, with two counts of assault, a racially aggravated public order and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wirral adult remand court on Friday, July 1.