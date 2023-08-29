Full list of cancelled and delayed flights at Liverpool Airport following UK air traffic control failures.

Passengers flying to and from Liverpool John Lennon Airport are facing mass disruption on Tuesday morning, as chaos continues following Monday’s air traffic control failures.

Thousands of passengers were stranded at airports after a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control systems, with many sat on planes but unable to take-off.

On Monday evening, Liverpool John Lennon Airport said the systems failure had been resolved, but warned there would be a ‘knock-on effect causing some delays and cancellations’.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “We advise all passengers to check with their airline for information about their flight. Once again, we apologise for any inconvenience caused today.”

As predicted, the issue is continuing to impact passengers arriving and departing from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, with at least seven cancelled flights announced on Tuesday morning.

Cancelled flights at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

As of 9.15am, these are today’s (August 29) cancelled flights at Liverpool Airport:

EZY 3421 to Faro - 7.25am

FR 441 to Dublin - 7.45am

FR 442 from Dublin - 7.20am

EZY 3366 from Tenerife-South - 7.35am

EZY 535 from Belfast City - 9.10am

EZY 3368 from Malaga - 1.35pm

EZY 3422 from Faro - 1.45pm

Liverpool John Lennon Airport terminal. People across the UK are facing flight delays and cancellations. Photo via Wikimedia Commons/calflier001

Delayed flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport

As of 9.15am, these are today’s (August 29) delayed flights from Liverpool Airport:

EZY 3355 to Alicante - 9.40am - due to depart at 11.40am

EZY 501 to Belfast Int. - 10.00am - due to depart at 10.20am

Free travel

TransPennine Express (TPE) is offering customers returning from holiday the chance to travel for free, following the air traffic control problems.

People who have been affected by the issue and are arriving back to the UK on an alternative date, time or at a different airport, will be able to travel on TPE Standard Class at no charge.