LJLA is gearing up for their most hectic time of the year amid reports of continued delays at other UK aiports up and down the country.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport is gearing up for their most hectic time of the year as thousands of travellers from across the region are expected to jet off on what could be some people's first holiday abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

It's expected to be a much busier summer this year as the travel industry recovers; passenger numbers at the airport are expected to be the highest since 2019.

While travellers are being urged to allow ample time for check-in and security, LJLA are currently asking passengers to arrive no more than 2.5 hours prior to their flight departure time.

Commuters at nearby airports such as Manchester are suffering long delays, but LJLA said on Wednesday: “We want to reassure our passengers that we continue to see 15-20 minute queues through security.”

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has recently opened up a new route to Europe.

Luggage advice for airport passengers

Travellers are being reminded that pre-COVID security restrictions relating to items in hand luggage remain in place and incorrectly packed carry-ons could cause delays for travellers.

Full details of baggage allowances and restricted items can be found on the airport’s website .

Passengers should also ensure that they check what restrictions are in place for the destination they are travelling to, with some countries continuing to have COVID related restrictions for arriving passengers.

New passenger facilities at LJLA

In preparation fot the busy summer period, the airport has invested £2 million to introduce new passenger facilities creating an additional 200 jobs.

In the departure lounge, as well as new catering choices on offer, there are upgrades and expansions to some retailers.

The Airport are also introducing an enhanced parking offer for passengers with a new ‘Meet and Greet’ valet parking facility, enabling passengers to drop off their vehicles close to the terminal, with airport staff parking their car for them on-site at the airport and then returning them ready for collection when passengers return.

Make sure your passport is still in date

But before you even think about booking your summer getaway, you’ll need to make sure that your passport is up to date with some countries requiring it’s valid for at least six months.

With so many of us desperate to get away, it’s advised that you need to allow for up to 10 weeks to receive your passport.

There has been an unprecedented surge in new passport applications, with the Government suggesting up to five million people delayed doing so during the pandemic.