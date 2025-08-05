See why a Canadian man visited Liverpool's Lark Lane for the first time and was blown away.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular TikTok creator Matt Giffen (@mattgiffenn) - who rose to fame due to his spontaneous romance with creator Summer Fox - can’t stop raving about one of Liverpool’s most popular streets.

Starting his new video, titled Lark Lane in Liverpool might literally be heaven on earth, Matt said: “I’m on Lark Lane here in Liverpool guys. This was easily the most suggested place to come check out, so let’s see what all the hype’s about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Canadian TikToker described the Lane as “unreal” before heading to viral pastry shop Lunko to try a “massive” strawberry treat. He said: “Bro, this is amazing. I love Lark Lane and I only just got here.”

Matt Giffen in Sefton Park. | @mattgiffenn via TikTok

Matt then popped into Number 13 before having a pint in the Green Man and meeting “the nicest people of all time”. He told his viewers: “I’ve figured out what this place is, it’s literally the British version of Niagara on the Lake. It’s like a very wholesome, Hallmark Christmas card town in Canada.

The content creator couldn’t visit the Lane without a drink in Press Bros, where he got an iced tea. He then strolled to Sefton Park, and said: “I’m honestly debating having kids here so they have a Scouse accent.”

Loading....

He continued: “Sefton Park is massive. I think there’s like a carnival going on down there. Is that live jazz music I hear? What is going on? This is the greatest place on earth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt ended his video by saying: “I’m gonna be honest, rarely do I give out 10/10 experiences but I think Lark Lane into Sefton Park is literally a 10/10.

“Like a million people told me to come here and I was like ‘how good can it really be?’... it really is.”