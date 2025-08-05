I went to Liverpool's most raved about place and found the British version of a Hallmark Christmas card town
Popular TikTok creator Matt Giffen (@mattgiffenn) - who rose to fame due to his spontaneous romance with creator Summer Fox - can’t stop raving about one of Liverpool’s most popular streets.
Starting his new video, titled Lark Lane in Liverpool might literally be heaven on earth, Matt said: “I’m on Lark Lane here in Liverpool guys. This was easily the most suggested place to come check out, so let’s see what all the hype’s about.”
The Canadian TikToker described the Lane as “unreal” before heading to viral pastry shop Lunko to try a “massive” strawberry treat. He said: “Bro, this is amazing. I love Lark Lane and I only just got here.”
Matt then popped into Number 13 before having a pint in the Green Man and meeting “the nicest people of all time”. He told his viewers: “I’ve figured out what this place is, it’s literally the British version of Niagara on the Lake. It’s like a very wholesome, Hallmark Christmas card town in Canada.
The content creator couldn’t visit the Lane without a drink in Press Bros, where he got an iced tea. He then strolled to Sefton Park, and said: “I’m honestly debating having kids here so they have a Scouse accent.”
He continued: “Sefton Park is massive. I think there’s like a carnival going on down there. Is that live jazz music I hear? What is going on? This is the greatest place on earth.”
Matt ended his video by saying: “I’m gonna be honest, rarely do I give out 10/10 experiences but I think Lark Lane into Sefton Park is literally a 10/10.
“Like a million people told me to come here and I was like ‘how good can it really be?’... it really is.”
