Some trains have been cancelled or diverted following the incident between Liverpool Lime Street and Warrington Central.

Passengers arrive at Liverpool Lime Street Station. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Disruptions are expected on trains from Liverpool Lime Street station after a person was hit by a train.

National Rail has released details following the inicident between Liverpool Lime Street and Warrington Central.

The East Midlands Railway service between Liverpool Lime Street and Nottingham/Norwich and Northern trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Oxford Road have been affected.

As all lines are currently closed, trains running between these stations will be cancelled or diverted.

Disruption is expected until 12:00.

Network Rail advice

East Midlands Railway Customer Advice:

To help you with your journey, tickets will be accepted on the following:

Northern services between Liverpool and Manchester

TransPennine Express services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria / Manchester Piccadilly.

Northern Customer Advice:

To help you with your journey, rail replacement buses have been requested to run between Liverpool Lime Street and Warrington Central.

If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.

For helpful advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility information, please use this page.

You can find the location of your bus replacement by checking station signs or by searching for your station on our station information pages.

Compensation: