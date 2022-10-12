Liverpool Lime Street: New traffic rules in place to improve congestion

The changes will be in place until at least April 2024.

Image: Liverpool City Council

An Experimental Traffic Regulation Order for Lime Street is now in operation for 18 months.

All traffic – except buses, taxis, private hire vehicles and bikes – are barred from heading into the area of Lime Street between London Road and St George’s Place.

The Experimental Traffic Order aims to reduce congestion and pollution and improve safety.

Traffic diversions are in place with cars from the north being directed to Seymour Street and onto Copperas Hill and Skelhorne Street. Traffic from the south is instructed to turn right after the Adelphi Hotel and up Copperas Hill.

Liverpool Council recently completed an £11m upgrade to the Lime Street gateway which includes a new two-way segregated cycle lane between Copperas Hill and London Road.

A six-month public consultation will run as part of the ETRO to gain feedback on the improvements to ascertain if any need to be changed before the proposals are made permanent.

Other measures that have been introduced as part of the Lime Street upgarde include:

Bus link in Lime Street between St George’s Place and Skelhorne Street (outside the station)

Coach bays outside Empire Theatre and North Western Hotel

Loading bays outside North Western Hotel and relocated disabled bays on Lord Nelson Street

A new bus stop outside North Western Hotel

A new 20mph speed limit on Lime Street, St Johns Lane and St George’s Place

The Council are asking for comments about the scheme to be sent to [email protected] with the reference – LS/RT/ETRO 10338A/TM 3673/2052.3563.