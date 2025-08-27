A long-lost commemorative plaque marking the birthplace of a famous Liverpool engineer and toy maker is to be reinstated at the city’s main train station.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Hornby was the brains behind some of the most recognisable toy brands of the 20th century.

Based on engineering principles, Mr Hornby designed Meccano, Dinky cars and the Hornby Model Railway. The toy firms had factories based here in the city when they were first developed as early as 1901.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A missing Frank Hornby plaque has been re-made for Liverpool Lime Street station | Network Rail/LDRS

The businessman, engineer and former Conservative MP was born at Copperas Hill, which later became part of the expansion of Liverpool Lime Street station. A plaque in his honour was installed there more than 30 years ago.

However, during station renovations five years later, the item was taken down and never seen again. A generation on, a second plaque has been designed to be put back on display in the city centre station.

Network Rail is now seeking planning permission from Liverpool Council to put up the plaque in its new permanent home close to the Ken Dodd statue at the Grade II listed station building. Detective work by Network Rail and the Railway Heritage Trust managed to track down photos of the original plaque through the Hornby Railway Collectors’ Association (HRCA) to make a reproduction.

It reads: “Frank Hornby, inventor of Meccano and Hornby model railway sets, was born at 77 Copperas Hill, on the site of this station, on May 15, 1863. His daily train journeys through this station inspired his inventions still enjoyed by millions throughout the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The missing Frank Hornby plaque has been re-made for Liverpool Lime Street station | Network Rail/LDRS

However, rather than needing to make a new plaque, an HRCA member revealed they had come into possession of the real item itself and as a result, the original commemoration was unveiled in June 2023 on a temporary plinth.

Subject to agreement by Liverpool Council, it will now be put back on permanent display on a stone column in the station where he was born 162 years ago. A design and access statement attached to the plans said: “The proposed works will have minimal impacts on the Grade II listed Lime Street Station building, causing less than substantial harm.

“The public benefits of the works will outweigh any harm that may be caused to the historic value of the structure. The works proposed are respectful to the character and appearance of the listed structure.

“The proposed works will be done in a sympathetic manner that harmonises with the historic station and its surroundings.” A date has yet to be confirmed for the scheme to go before planning officials.