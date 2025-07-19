Google Maps

Passengers on a stationary train at Lime Street Train Station were evacuated following reports of a fire underneath the train.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) were alerted of the fire at 12.54pm and on scene by 12.56pm with three fire engines and the search and rescue team.

Passengers were evacuated from the train safely and there were no signs of smoke or fire.

The train was isolated and disconnected from liver overhead lines, with a stop in place on lines 9 and 10, while the other lines remained operational.

MFRS crews monitored temperatures of the train externally and following further investigation it was identified that the boiler in one of the train carriages had tripped.

Firefighters continued to monitor conditions at scene, checking for any signs of electrical burning, with no visible signs of smoke or fire.

Multi agency meeting between MFRS, Network Rail, Avanti Trains, and the Lime Street Station Manager have taken place and the train will remain isolated in situ while maintenance is undertaken before the vehicle is removed from the platform.