Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to be awarded Freedom of the City

Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League winning manager and a star of some of TV’s best loved shows are to be given the Freedom of Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool City Council is due to award honorary Freedom of the City status to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Brookside actress Sue Johnston.

In being awarded the highest civil honour the city can offer, Mr Klopp will join Liverpool legends such as Steven Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish.

Ms Johnston, who appeared in Brookside during the 1980s, will join the show’s creator Phil Redmond on the roll of honour at Liverpool Town Hall.

Next Wednesday, councillors will be asked to endorse the findings of the freedom panel in conferring the awards on both for their contribution for the city.

Reds manager Klopp joined the club in 2015 from Borussia Dortmund after Brendan Rodgers was sacked. He has overseen a transformation in the club’s fortunes, taking them to two cup finals in his first season alone and turning them into English, European and world champions.

Under Klopp’s reign, Liverpool have entered into a new era of success, reaching three Champions League finals, including their famous 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 marking the club’s sixth European Cup. His crowning glory came in 2020, when he guided his side to a Premier League title, 30 years after the club had last lifted top division honours.

Under his leadership, the club have also won the FA Cup and League Cup this year alone, as well as the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. His stay with the club was extended earlier this year, as Klopp – revered by fans since the early weeks of his reign – signed a contract through to 2026.

Actress Sue Johnston has had a long and successful career in some of the county’s best loved television shows, including the Royle Family, Brookside and Coronation Street. Born in Warrington, the 78-year-old grew up in Prescot before working for legendary Beatles producer Brian Epstein.

Ricky Tomlinson (right) in Brookside in 1982. Photo: Avalon/Getty Images

She made her television debut in Corrie playing a minor role as Mrs Chadwick before a first stint alongside Ricky Tomlinson on Brookside as Sheila Grant. The self-confessed Liverpool fan is best known for her role as Barbara Royle in the critically acclaimed The Royle Family, again with Tomlinson.

Sue was made an OBE in the 2009 Queen’s Birthday Honours for her services to drama and charity.

In March, Liverpool Council commemorated the honorary Freedom of the City bestowed to the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster with a place in the Town Hall.

The honour was posthumously awarded in September 2016, after the families were awarded the honour in 2009. Andrew Devine, the 97th victim, was given honorary freedom posthumously in December last year.

Should the councillors agree to the recommendations as expected, both recipients will receive the Freedom Scroll presented at a civic function hosted by the Lord Mayor, Cllr Roy Gladden.