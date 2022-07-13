Jurgen Klopp will hope the Reds can bounce back from 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The 2021/22 winners of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup have been undertaking pre-season training in Thailand and will move to Singapore for their next fixture against Crystal Palace later this week.

Liverpool faced Manchester United under their new management and in stark contrast to the past season, the Red Devils came out on top.

Jadon Sancho, Fred, the returning Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri all netted for Erik ten Hag as Liverpool were left bamboozled.

Liverpool’s new signing Fabio Carvalho detailed his upset at not being able to score in his opening game for Liverpool but has high hopes this will not be indicative of his time at Anfield.

Speaking to LFCTV, the former Fulham star said: “We have a winning mentality that starts in training and we want to win at any cost.

“Today is bittersweet for me, one of my first games for Liverpool, hopefully the first of many. But no-one likes to get beat- especially against United, and the way we did.”

Liverpool will now look ahead to their next pre-season fixture against Palace which takes place across the seas from Thailand in Singapore later this week.

Liverpool’s new signings Carvalho, left, and Nunez

Liverpool tour fixtures

Liverpool travelled out to face Manchester United in Thailand for the first of their six pre-season fixtures and will now take on Patrick Vieira’s side in Singapore before heading back to Europe.

Here is their schedule:

Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Friday 15 July, National Stadium Singapore

RB Leipzig v Liverpool, Thursday 21 July, Red Bull Arena Germany

Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool, Wednesday 27 July, Red Bull Arena Germany

Liverpool v Manchester City, Saturday 30 July, King Power Stadium England

Liverpool v Strasbourg, Sunday 31 July, Anfield England

What time does Liverpool v Crystal Palace kick off? National Stadium information

The match is scheduled to begin at 2pm BST.

Singapore is seven hours ahead of the UK, meaning that the match is scheduled for a 9pm kick off local time.

The National Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Kallang. It has a capacity of 55,000 for football and Rugby.

For cricket, it can hold 52,000 spectators and for athletics the number drops once again to 50,000.

It was opened in 2014 on the site of the previous National Stadium which was demolished in 2010.

How to watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace

None of Liverpool’s pre-season matches will be available to watch on TV, however it is possible to follow along with the live streaming on Liverpool’s own platform LFCTV Go.

Find out more information about Liverpool’s streaming service on their website.

Liverpool’s squad for tour of Thailand, Singapore and Germany

The Reds new additions have been added to the training party. These include Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carbalho and Calvin Ramsey.

Here is their squad for the training matches:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Calvin Ramsey, Ben Davies, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sepp van den Berg

Midfielders: Neco Williams, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton