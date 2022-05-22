People should not walk into a clinic without first discussing their symptoms.

Liverpool City Council have issued a statement giving advice to residents as the number of monkeypox cases more than doubled in the UK this week.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said 11 news cases of the virus had been confirmed, on top of the nine already identified in the country.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Javid, added: “This morning I updated G7 health ministers on what we know so far. Most cases are mild, and I can confirm we have procured further doses of vaccines that are effective against monkeypox.”

Monkeypox causes a rash which goes through different stages before finally forming a scab

Cases have been detected in London and both the North East and South East of England.

There have been no cases recorded in Liverpool to date and the virus is rare in this country.

Liverpool City Council said anyone with concerns that they could be infected with monkeypox is advised to contact NHS 111 or a sexual health clinic.

People should call ahead to discuss their symptoms prior to any visit, and the phone number for Axess, the Liverpool Sexual Health Service is 0300 323 1300.

The council warned:“People should not walk into a clinic without first discussing their symptoms with the clinic team.”

What is monkeypox and how is it transmitted?

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

It is a rare infection that is mainly spread by wild animals in parts of west or central Africa, and the risk of catching it in the UK is very low.

Monkeypox causes lesions to develop in the mouth and on the body (Composite: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld)

The infection can be spread by touching items that have been used by someone who already has the infection.

It can also be spread if someone with monkeypox coughs or sneezes in the vicinity of others.

The virus is not deadly and usually passes through people’s systems in a couple of weeks without the need for treatment.

Monkeypox symptoms

If you are infected with monkeypox, it can take between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

It can cause high temperatures, headaches, muscle aches, backache, swollen glands, chills and exhaustion.

Monkeypox also leaves rashes and raised bumps on people’s skin.

The spots are filled with a fluid which eventually becomes a scab and falls off.

A smallpox jab offers protection as the virus is similar to Monkeypox.

Monkeypox spread in the UK

The first case was a person who had recently travelled to Nigeria, which is where they were believed to have contracted the infection.

It was first identified in the UK back in June 2021 when two cases were reported from the same household in Wales.

As of May 20, there have been a reported 20 cases of monkeypox in the UK.

Last week there were just nine cases but figures have jumped as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have confirmed an additional 11 cases.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, said: “UKHSA have confirmed 11 new cases of monkeypox in the UK.

“This morning I updated G7 health ministers on what we know so far.