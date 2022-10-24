Liverpool named among UK’s 10 worst places to watch fireworks on Bonfire Night - see the full list
Liverpool has been named among the worst places to watch fireworks in the UK
Liverpool named among UK’s 10 worst places to watch fireworks on Bonfire Night - see the full list
Liverpool has been named one of the top ten worst places to spend Bonfire Night in the UK, according to new research. LotteryCritic - the company conducting the research - looked at light pollution per area and ranked the city according to the visibility of fireworks.
As expected, the worst performing areas are built-up urban cityscapes whereas rural locations are among the highest ranked. Places like Liverpool, Leeds and London found themselves at the bottom of the list, while Ripon, Kendal and Uckfield all made the top ten.
Locations across the UK were given a score out of 100 based on their levels of light pollution and ranked against one another. Lottery Critic used the Bortle Scale in their analysis, which presents a binary method of measuring light pollution and visibility.
Most Popular
St Davids in Pembrokeshire nabbed the top spot with an impressive score of 74.40. Whereas, London was at the bottom of the list with a total of 28.93. Liverpool managed to muster an underwhelming 30.73.
Top ten worst places to spend Bonfire Night
Here are the top ten worst places to spend Bonfire Night in the UK, according to the light data pollution data gathered by LotteryCritic:
Advertisement
- London, Greater London
- Manchester, Greater Manchester
- Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Glasgow, Lanarkshire
- Birmingham, West Midlands
- Salford, Greater Manchester
- Liverpool, Merseyside
- Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Newcastle, Tyne and Wear
- Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire
Top ten best places to spend Bonfire Night
These are the ten best places to spend Bonfire Night in the UK, according to LotteryCritic:
- St. Davids, Pembrokeshire (74.40)
- Uckfield, East Sussex (73.80)
- Truro, Cornwall (73.50)
- Wells, Somerset (73.20)
- Kendal, Cumbria (72.90)
- Ripon, North Yorkshire (71.40)
- Winchester, Hampshire (71.10)
- Eastbourne, East Sussex (70.80)
- Haverhill, Suffolk (70.80)
- Elgin, Moray (70.20)