Liverpool named among UK’s 10 worst places to watch fireworks on Bonfire Night - see the full list

Liverpool has been named one of the top ten worst places to spend Bonfire Night in the UK, according to new research. LotteryCritic - the company conducting the research - looked at light pollution per area and ranked the city according to the visibility of fireworks.

As expected, the worst performing areas are built-up urban cityscapes whereas rural locations are among the highest ranked. Places like Liverpool, Leeds and London found themselves at the bottom of the list, while Ripon, Kendal and Uckfield all made the top ten.

Locations across the UK were given a score out of 100 based on their levels of light pollution and ranked against one another. Lottery Critic used the Bortle Scale in their analysis, which presents a binary method of measuring light pollution and visibility.

St Davids in Pembrokeshire nabbed the top spot with an impressive score of 74.40. Whereas, London was at the bottom of the list with a total of 28.93. Liverpool managed to muster an underwhelming 30.73.

Top ten worst places to spend Bonfire Night

Here are the top ten worst places to spend Bonfire Night in the UK , according to the light data pollution data gathered by LotteryCritic:

London, Greater London Manchester, Greater Manchester Leeds, West Yorkshire Glasgow, Lanarkshire Birmingham, West Midlands Salford, Greater Manchester Liverpool, Merseyside Sheffield, South Yorkshire Newcastle, Tyne and Wear Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire

Top ten best places to spend Bonfire Night

Liverpool’s River of Light festival will not be hosting a firework night

These are the ten best places to spend Bonfire Night in the UK, according to LotteryCritic: