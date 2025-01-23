Liverpool named among Time Out's top 15 UK tourist destinations for 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Named one of the best cities for food in the world in 2024 by Time Out, Liverpool has once again featured in its highly-respected rankings, placing at number 12 in its list of the UK’s best tourist destinations.
The Kent seaside town of Folkestone took the number one spot, while Liverpool was praised for its exciting redevelopment, cultural offerings and brilliant food. Time Out said: “Liverpool has been undergoing some serious renovations over the past couple of years, and 2025 is when they will all be revealed.
“Not only did the city recently welcome the UK’s first floating sauna, but it will soon see the reopening of the Tate Liverpool, and host the Liverpool Biennial, a huge arts and culture festival. “
The magazine’s staff writer, India Lawrence, added: “One of the best things to do in Liverpool is eat. The first place I take visitors is the Middle-Eastern-inspired Maray for their disco cauliflower.
“Afterwards, wander along the riverfront to the amazing Lark Lane. This street is filled with quirky shops, wine bars, and is home to the deliciously popular Lunko bakery. Grab a huge pastry and a coffee and enjoy a walk around neighbouring Sefton Park.”
The 15 best places to visit in the UK in 2025
- Folkestone, Kent
- Stratford, London
- Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire
- Orkney, Scotland
- Bradford, West Yorkshire
- Southampton, Hampshire
- York, North Yorkshire
- Whitby, North Yorkshire
- Cardiff, Wales
- Birmingham, West Midlands
- Newlyn, Cornwall
- Liverpool, Merseyside
- Norwich, Norfolk
- Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Glasgow, Scotland
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.