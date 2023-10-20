Liverpool has been named one of the top ten cities for breakfast lovers, out of all 35 big cities in the UK.

Analysing a number of factors, such as the number of bakeries, breakfast restaurants, coffee shops and TikTok posts, online travel agent loveholidays has revealed the best cities in the UK for breakfast lovers.

London took the top spot, with a whopping 4002 cafes serving breakfast, as well as being home to 1,090 coffee shops and 248 bakeries. The average cup of coffee was priced at £3.56 and there were 539,581 social media posts using the hashtag #breakfastlondon.

At number two was Edinburgh with 594 cafes serving breakfast, 190 coffee shops and 39 bakeries. The average cup of coffee cost £3.36 and there were 53,355 social media posts using the hashtag #breakfastedinburgh.

The research found that Liverpool has 635 cafes which serve breakfast, as well as 40 bakeries and 162 coffee shops, with the average cup of coffee costing £3. 58. While 351 social media posts used the hashtag #breakfastliverpool and the city placed at a respectable number nine.

Much to the dismay of Scousers, Manchester came in at number three and Salford at number five.

Top ten best UK cities for breakfast lovers

London Edinburgh Manchester York Salford Newcastle upon Tyne Cardiff Bristol Liverpool Bradford