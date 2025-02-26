Liverpool to host inaugural National Influencer Awards - date, confirmed guests and how to vote

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:51 BST

The National Influencer Awards is bringing its first ever awards ceremony to the heart of Liverpool this May.

A celebration of excellence, creativity and impact across the world of digital influence, the National Influencer Awards will honour the influencers, creators, brands and leaders who are pushing boundaries and inspiring audiences nationwide.

Liverpool ONE and the ThinK Wine Group have been revealed as the headline sponsors of the awards, which will feature thirteen categories including Creative Campaign of the Year, Best Fashion Influencer and Best Family Influencer.

Taking place at the Crowne Plaza on May 16, the high-profile event will be hosted by Hits Radio presenter Leanne Campbell and is set to a night of glitz and glamour. Nominations are now open, with a deadline of March 14. The finalists will be revealed on March 20, with a public vote running until April 11.

National Influencer Awards. | National Influencer Awards

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be supporting the inaugural National Influencer Awards.

“We are looking forward to recognising the amazing talent across the industry as content creators and influencers play a major role in bridging the gap between brands and customers, helping to boost appeal and widen markets. The awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the work they do and the impact that they have.”

As the charity partner of the event, internet star Safiyya Vorajee of The Azaylia Foundation will be in attendance. She said: “I’m sure it won’t just be a glamorous night, but also a celebration of unity, passion and purpose within the industry.

“It will be a moving night dedicated to the inspiring creators that are uplifting our community, and I’m so touched that they have chosen to support The Azaylia Foundation, as social media has been one of our biggest assets throughout our journey.”

Also in attendance will be the much loved ‘Nip Tuck Podcast’ girls, Lauren and Ashley, along with Jake Cornish, Shelby Tribble and Ellie Miller. More famous faces are expected to be announced soon.

