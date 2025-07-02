The creation of a new town along north Liverpool’s northern dock will “breathe new life” into the area with leaders urged to grasp the opportunities it presents.

Last December, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) exclusively revealed how Liverpool Council put forward a submission for New Town status to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to expand the northern fringe of the city into Sefton.

The new development – to be known as Liverpool North – would span 5km from just north of Liverpool city centre, across Everton, Anfield and Kirkdale and into Bootle. The proposal could lead to the development of a number of brownfield sites and encompass key locations along the route including Everton FC’s new £500m stadium at Bramley Moore Dock and the £20m Bootle New Strand development project.

The new town would span 5km from just north of Liverpool city centre, across Everton, Anfield (pictured) and Kirkdale and into Bootle | Arne Müseler/Flickr

The city council has worked in collaboration with Sefton Council, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Homes England, and key landowners in the area to set out a 10-year vision for the area. Addressing the plans at the Local Government Association (LGA) conference at ACC Liverpool, city and borough leaders have outlined their desire to ensure the proposals are brought to life.

New Town status is a designation given to certain areas in the UK that are undergoing significant redevelopment. These areas are characterised by a mix of old and new housing, commercial spaces and infrastructure.

The goal of New Town status is to revitalise these areas. According to the city council, the 5km area earmarked for Liverpool North presents a key opportunity for urban expansion and regeneration with the potential for around 10,000 new homes.

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council said the area between north Liverpool and south Sefton is a “natural place to focus on the opportunities of a new town. He added how it wasn’t just about housing demand but was a project with “social justice at its heart.”

The city boss said there was also more work to be done in the regeneration around Anfield and the area around the “three footballing cathedrals” of Goodison Park, Anfield and the Hill Dickinson Stadium should be “liveable communities.”

Cllr Marion Atkinson, leader of Sefton Council, said around 3,500 of the new homes would be delivered in Sefton. This would be in areas that have been left vacant that had a history of heavy industry.

The council chief added how despite the potential for a new town, people around Bootle and the wider borough were “fiercely proud of their roots and the area they live in.” Cllr Atkinson said the sites were making no contribution to the wider economy or communities, describing it as “something we have to change.”

She added: “It allows us to go at pace to reinforce our community and our economy.” The Labour group chief said the borough’s leading college – Hugh Baird – was also keen to tap into the opportunities to support with skills and training during any construction phase.

Cllr Atkinson said: “All is here to play for and we really need to take this opportunity. This new town gives the opportunity to breathe new life into the north Liverpool area.”

Andrew Lewis, chief executive of Liverpool Council, said the regeneration scheme would help to “recover a legacy of stalled and delayed sites in this area.” Colin Chong, Everton stadium development director, added: “All the ingredients are there, we just need people to get on board with it and grasp it.”

Cllr Robinson made the comparison with Wembley regarding how the development of Everton’s new stadium can be a catalyst for wider regeneration. He said: “If a policy hadn’t come about, these would be separate sites.

“I know locally this is already really popular, there’s huge demand for it. One way or another this is going to happen.”

The LDRS understands the MHCLG is reviewing the submitted evidence ahead of a decision made by ministers later this year.