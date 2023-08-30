The immersive eatery has already made a name for itself in the city, receiving multiple award nominations.

A unique fine-dining restaurant is continuing to thrive, becoming the latest Liverpool restaurant added to the online Michelin Guide. Andrew Sheridan relocated his immersive restaurant ‘8’ from Birmingham to his home city just months ago, and it is already impressing foodies, receiving several award nominations.

Now, the eatery has been added to the prestigious Michelin Guide, which features the country’s best restaurants by region. ‘8’ is one of just twelve new additions to the guide this month.

At 8’s chef’s table experience, single diners, couples, or groups of up to 16 people are all welcomed as guests dine together, enjoying the same meal at the same time. Played out against the backdrop of a bespoke soundtrack conducted by Andrew and his team.

The online Michelin Guide praises the eatery, stating: “Guests gather in the dimly lit lounge for drinks and precisely made snacks, before heading downstairs to one of the two 8-seater counters, each with its own chef. They cook in front of the guests and talk about the dishes, making for an engaging experience.

“The cooking takes influences from around the globe and showcases bold, distinct flavours, with quality produce underpinning it all.”

“Being listed by Michelin is yet another highlight”

Chef-owner, Andrew Sheridan said: “We have only been opened a few months so to be already listed in the online Michelin Guide is absolutely brilliant and a testament to the hard work of my team. We’ve been busy every night and had great feedback from our customers. Being listed by Michelin is yet another highlight.”

Other Liverpool restaurants featured in the online Michelin Guide