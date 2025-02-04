Liverpool Restaurant Week returns in 2025 with exclusive deals and the chance to explore the city's vibrant dining scene.

In its inaugural year, Liverpool Restaurant Week saw a whopping £237k worth of offers redeemed across more than 75 participating venues. Organised by Liverpool BID Company, the event’s success provided local businesses with a boost in customer footfall.

Designed to encourage diners to find new favourites, discover hidden gems and enjoy the buzz of Liverpool’s restaurant scene - without breaking the bank - the campaign will return to the city in 2025, with a whole new host of offers.

When is Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025?

Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025 will take place over nine days, from May 10 to 18. This means customers can benefit from deals across two weekends and ‘explore the city by plate’.

What is Liverpool Restaurant Week?

Liverpool Restaurant Week gives local venues the chance to provide customers with top deals, with last year’s offerings including free drinks, two for one pizzas, three course specials and much more.

Dozens of fantastic restaurants and cafes took part in 2024, from Hawksmoor, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, NORD and Riva Blu, to Bold Street Coffee, Gran Caffe and Key Lime Coffee. Customers were also able to complete a ‘Foodie Passport’ for the chance to win free meals out for a whole year.

Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025 venues and offers

Details have not yet been finalised for this year’s staging of Liverpool Restaurant Week, as applications are still open for venues. Restaurants who wish to participate have until April 10 (at 5.00pm) to register and Liverpool BID says the offers must be unique to Liverpool Restaurant Week.