Opposing groups of protestors assembled at Liverpool's Pier Head on Saturday.

In the aftermath of last week’s horrific attack in Southport, far-right protests have erupted - with the first taking place in Southport. The riots continued across parts of the UK on Saturday, including Liverpool Bristol, Manchester, Blackpool and Belfast, with violence continuing throughout the night. Around one thousand far-right protestors gathered at Liverpool’s Pier Head from 2.00pm, while hundreds of anti-racism protestors assembled in opposition. A large police presence was seen across the city, with riot police creating a barricade between the two groups on the waterfront.

The peaceful protest quickly turned violent as bricks were hurled at riot police, a phone shop was looted on Church Street and a police officer was forced off a motorbike and attacked. The Strand was eventually closed to motorists and Merseyside Police said 12 people were arrested for the disorder in the city centre.

Sadly, the violence continued throughout the evening and into the night, as around 300 far-right protestors later staged an ‘Enough is Enough’ protest on County Road, in Walton.

Watch the video above to see the initial protests in Liverpool.