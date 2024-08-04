Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the police have his ‘full support’ to take action against far-right ‘extremists’ attempting to ‘sow hate’.

Buildings were set on fire, shops looted and emergency services were attacked as Saturday's riots in Liverpool continued into the night and spread beyond the city centre.

Tensions have been high after three young girls - Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar - were killed in a mass stabbing in Southport on Monday. Seventeen-year-old Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, has been charged with their murders.

At lunchtime on Saturday, hundreds of anti-fascist demonstrators gathered near Liverpool Lime Street station with cries of ‘refugees welcome here’ and chants of ‘Nazi scum, off our streets’. The group then marched down to Pier Head to confront around one thousand far-right, anti-immigration protestors, some of whom were heard shouting racist slurs.

Counter protestors stood at the Pier Head. | Emma Dukes

Bricks were thrown on Mann Island in the early afternoon. | Emma Dukes

Police in riot gear attempted to keep the groups apart and reinforcements were called in as bricks were thrown and violent disorder erupted. One officer was kicked and knocked off his motorcycle by a demonstrator and others tried to kick riot shields.

Merseyside Police said a total of 23 people were arrested on Saturday, including 12 arrests for the disorder in the city centre. But the violence continued into the night as far-right social media accounts organised another ‘Enough is Enough’ protest on County Road, in Walton.

At around 8.30pm, approximately 300 people gathered near County Road Mosque. Police vans and officers in riot gear formed a line and were bombarded with bricks and fireworks by masked protestors.

The mob then set fire to the Spellow Lane Library Hub and a local shop. When firefighters arrived the rioters attempted to stop them from putting out the fire. They even threw a missile at the fire engine and broke the rear window of the cab. The library suffered severe damage to the ground floor.

Other shops were also broken into and looted and a number of wheelie bins and industrial bins were set on fire. At around 11.30pm, riot police and vans charged the protestors, pushing them back beyond the library and Home Bargains. But the unrest continued into the early hours of Sunday morning, with fireworks launched at officers in riot gear.

Merseyside Police said nine people were arrested for the disorder on County Road. Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss called the behaviour of protesters ‘deplorable’, adding: "The impact of the disorder will be devastating for the people of Walton, but I promise that we are doing everything in our power to arrest those involved and bring them to justice."

Shocking violence broke out just hours after a vigil for the victims of the Southport stabbings earlier this week

Police officers in riot gear gesture with batons during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration held in reaction outside the Liver Building in Liverpool. | PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

Anti-immigration and anti-racism protesters clash in Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

There were 'Enough is Enough' demonstrations across the country. Mounted riot police stand on duty outside a hotel in Bristol housing asylum seekers to protect the premises. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A Section 60 Order, which gives police officers enhanced powers to stop and search individuals, has been introduced across the whole of Liverpool following the violence and disorder. The order was put in place at 8.40pm on Saturday and will stay active for a 24-hour period until 8.40pm on Sunday.

Chief Inspector Derek Riley said: “The scenes we saw in Liverpool city centre were despicable. They left two officers requiring hospital treatment. The extra powers this order will give officers on the ground the ability to stop and search anyone suspected of carrying weapons or planning any criminality. The ultimate aim of this tool is to prevent violence and disorder and keep the public safe.

“People across the city will see targeted and highly visible police patrols over the next 24 hours. I hope their continued presence is reassuring for all of our communities, and I would ask anyone with concerns to speak to those officers.”

Multiple towns and cities across the UK, including Bristol, Manchester, Blackpool and Belfast, saw clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters on Saturday, with police officers attacked and injured, and many more arrests promised.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said people involved in, the clashes ‘will pay the price’ and that ‘criminal violence and disorder has no place on Britain's streets’.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the police have his ‘full support’ to take action against ‘extremists’ attempting to ‘sow hate’ by intimidating communities as he held emergency talks with ministers over the unrest.

The far right has drawn condemnation from MPs across the political spectrum after disorder in London , Manchester, Southport and Hartlepool came before Saturday's violence.