Images shared on social media today show the devastating damage caused to the ground floor of the library, which is covered in rubble.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A community library was torched in Liverpool last night as violent disorder erupted in the city.

Following protests at the Pier Head on Saturday afternoon, around 300 rioters gathered on County Road in Walton. Merseyside Police said the group were ‘intent on committing serious violence and disorder’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bricks and fireworks were thrown at officers and The Spellow Lane Library Hub, which was opened last year as an essential space for the local community, was set alight. When firefighters arrived to put out the blaze, protestors threw missiles at the fire engine. Images shared on social media today show the devastating damage caused to the ground floor of the library, which is covered in rubble. More on the County Road riots is available here.

Liverpool's Spellow Lane library torched last night. What could be more 'patriotic' than destroying a centre which serves the local community? pic.twitter.com/QNPRv9UWcC — Carl Hendrick (@C_Hendrick) August 4, 2024

Spellow Library, County Road, Liverpool, August 2024 Heartbroken, I grew up spending countless hours here. pic.twitter.com/ra9qu78WNm — Jane MacNeil (@Jane_MacNeil) August 4, 2024

Spellow Library, Walton, became the target of violent disorder. | Cllr Harry Doyle

Merseyside Police confirmed that nine people were arrested in connection with the violence on County Road, and Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss, said: “The violence and damage caused on County Road this evening is sickening and nothing can excuse the deplorable behaviour seen on our streets today. The impact of the disorder will be devastating for the people of Walton, but I promise that we are doing everything in our power to arrest those involved and bring them to justice.”

Visiting The Spellow Lane Library Hub on Sunday to assess the damage, Councillor Harry Doyle said the council ‘will get this place back up and running again’. He added: “This isn’t protest. It’s criminal vandalism by mindless thugs.”