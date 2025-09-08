A renowned Liverpool sandwich shop is teaming up with ARNE ahead of its first ever permanent store opening.

ARNE will officially open its doors this weekend, marking the clothing brand’s first ever permanent shop.

Founded by Wigan brothers Reece and Ryan Broadhurst, ARNE focuses on high quality garments for men and women and boasts an impressive fandom amongst celebrity footballers such as Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole, Raheem Sterling and Steven Gerrard.

Primarily an online brand, ARNE has previously hosted incredibly busy pop-up shops - with lengthy queues - in Liverpool and announced in March that is set to become a permanent fixture on Liverpool ONE’s luxury Peter’s Lane.

The team recently revealed that the new store will offer food and drink through its ‘ARNE Bites’ concept and have now unveiled an exciting collaboration with sandwich connoisseurs, Derek’s.

Sharing the launch details on Instagram on Sunday (September 7), ARNE said: “The ARNE x Derek’s ‘Less is More’ and ‘Less isn’t More’ sandwiches will both be available in all four Derek’s sandwich shops from tomorrow morning.

“The ‘Less is More’ being the best ham & cheese toastie you’ll ever taste in a more simple form, made from especially sourced ingredients from the bread to the fillings.

“The ‘Less isn’t More” being exactly what it looks like… including as much as you can fill into a ham & cheese sandwich.

“We obviously left the very, very capable Derek’s to doing what they do best in their creation because wow they know what they’re doing and what they’re talking about when it comes to sandwiches.”

The team added that anyone who spends £50 or more during the store launch on Saturday will receive a free sandwich and cookie.

ARNE Bites will also serve up ice cream and milkshakes, as well as sweet treats in collaboration with popular bakery Lunko.

ARNE will officially open at 10.00am on Saturday, September 13.