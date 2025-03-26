ARNE is returning to Liverpool ‘for good’.

Popular clothing brand, ARNE, is set to open its first permanent store in Liverpool ONE.

Founded by brothers Reece and Ryan Broadhurst, the fashion brand focuses on high quality garments for men and women and boasts an impressive fandom amongst celebrity footballers such as Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole, Raheem Sterling and Steven Gerrard.

ARNE Liverpool ONE. | Liverpool ONE

Primarily an online brand, ARNE has previously hosted incredibly busy pop-up shops in Liverpool and will now become a permanent fixture on Liverpool ONE’s luxury Peter’s Lane.

Announcing ARNE’s new store, a spokesperson for Liverpool ONE said: “After two successful pop-ups, the brand is back—this time for good joining the line up on Peter’s Lane. Get ready to shop their signature style in person. More details will be announced soon.”

ARNE is expected to open this summer.

