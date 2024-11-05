Traffic enforcement cameras are being installed outside six more Liverpool primary schools in a bid to improve safety and boost air quality.

The new cameras are part of Liverpool City Council’s ‘School Streets’ project, which involves restricting access to roads, or sections of roads, close to schools when pupils are being dropped off in the morning and picked up in the afternoon.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will be in operation from 8.15am to 9.15am and from 2.30pm to 3.30pm during term time, however, Blue Badge holders, carers and people who live on a ‘School Street’ can apply for an exemption.

Various School Street measures are already in place at Mab Lane, Much Woolton Catholic, Greenbank, St Michael in the Hamlet, Rice Lane, and St Gregory’s, and six additional locations are now being phased in (from November 4). The affected roads are:

St Clare’s Catholic Primary School – Whole of Garmoyle Close.

St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School – Church Road (from Prescot Road to Selkirk Road).

St Cleopas C of E Primary School – Whole of Barclay Street

Christ the King Catholic Primary School – Whole of Fieldway and Meadway (Entire length from Wavertree Nook Road).

Rice Lane Primary school – Whole of Brockenhurst Road from Rice Lane will be added to the existing timed access restriction on Lynwood Road.

St Michaels in the Hamlet Community Primary School – Camera enforcement to be included Neilson Road from St Michael’s Road.

Earlier this year, consultations were carried out at 20 further schools and Liverpool City Council hope that School Streets will be implemented at these in the next year.

Cllr Dan Barrington, Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Connectivity, said: “After the success of the first School Streets, I’m so pleased that the Council is able to support further schools to make their communities safer.

“School Streets are a great example of the Council working with whole communities – schools, parents and residents who live near the schools – to make our environment safer and more pleasant for everyone.”

