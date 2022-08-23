Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot and killed after a gunman wearing a balaclava chased another man into her home.

A schoolgirl who died after being shot in her own home in Liverpool has been named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The nine-year-old was shot in the chest after a guman chased another man into her house in Dovecot and ‘fired indiscriminately’.

Officers from Merseyside Police have begun a murder investigation after attending a house in Kingsheath Avenue at 10pm Monday following reports that an unknown male had fired a gun inside the property. Credit: PA

Merseyside Police said Olivia’s family were “absolutely devastated, inconsolable and heartbroken” following the incident in Kingsheath Avenue, on Monday night.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, who tried to close the door on the masked gunman, was shot in the wrist during the attack.

She had opened the door to see what the noise was outside when a 35-year-old man ran into her home followed by a pursuer armed with a hand gun.

The gunman shot mother and child and then hit his intended target in the upper body after shooting through a gap in the door.

The injured man was driven off in a black Audi. Olivia was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in a critical condition but tragically died.

DCS Mark Kameen and Chief Constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police speak to the media at force headquarters in Rose Hill after a nine-year-old girl was fatally shot in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, on Monday. Two other people are in hospital with gunshot wounds after officers attended a house in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash. Picture date: Tuesday August 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE KnottyAsh. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy said: “This is a shocking and appalling attack which will reverberate around our communities, and I want to take this opportunity again to appeal to anybody who knows who was responsible for this attack to please come forward and give us those names.

“We need to find all who are responsible for this. Not just the gunman, we need to find who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident.

“Forensic experts are at the scene at this moment in time, conducting house-to-house enquiries and officers are reviewing CCTV footage to establish and identify who is responsible.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, head of investigations at Merseyside Police, said the gunman was wearing a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves. He is described as about 5ft 7in, of slim build and wearing a black padded jacket.

The killing came 15 years to the day after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead in Croxteth.

Chief constable Kennedy added: “No mum, no dad, no sister, or brother should ever have to experience loss in this way. Poignantly, Olivia was killed on the 15th anniversary of the murder of Rhys Jones - his murder should have been a watershed moment in the battle against gun crime and the use of guns on our streets.

“But shockingly there are still callous criminals who are prepared to use weapons on our streets and have utter disregard for the heartache and the pain that they have caused to Olivia’s family.”

How to contact police