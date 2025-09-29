Liverpool prepares for £1bn skyscraper project as buildings set for demolition

A group of buildings in Liverpool city centre are set for demolition, paving the way for work to start on a landmark £1bn skyscraper scheme.

A planning application was lodged in July for a 28-storey residential tower on the first plot of the King Edward development adjacent to Liverpool’s Pier Head.

Now, permission is being sought to demolish four blocks of buildings on Roberts Street, and at 1 Greenock Street, 11 -14 Waterloo Road (the former Greek restaurant) and the martial arts building adjacent to the former King Edward pub site.

Davos Property Developments Limited in conjunction with Beetham Davos Ltd are behind the submitted plans, with the brick office building for the former engineering works on Paisley Street not included in the application.

King Edward Tower 1 View South From Waterloo Warehouse. | Brock Carmichael Architects

A separate request for a stopping-up order is to be made for part of Roberts Street, Greenock Street and Denison Street.

A decision on the 28-storey tower is expected this autumn.

Hugh Frost, chairman of Beetham said: "We are moving at pace and have every confidence in the quality of what we will deliver. These applications keep us on track.”

Work remains on-going on the wider scheme's masterplan, with ambitions for a major public consultation in due course.