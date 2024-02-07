Liverpool snow: Gritters on double shift as council issues schools warning
Liverpool Council has issued a warning to parents and motorists as the city braces for potentially disruptive snow on Thursday.
A number of schools in the city closed their doors to pupils last month, due to heavy overnight snowfall amidst an amber weather alert.
Snow is set to hit the region again this week and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the whole of Merseyside. It comes into force from 6.00am on Thursday (February 8) until 6.00am on Friday.
While overnight snow is not currently expected, Liverpool City Council is urging parents to check for updates from their children's schools about possible closures.
In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for the local authority said: "Due to the weather forecast, our gritters will be doing a double run overnight.
"If you have to travel tomorrow, please drive carefully and allow extra time for your journey. Also, look out for updates from your local school."
The first snow is expected to fall in Liverpool at 8.00am on Thursday morning, with snow and sleet forecast to continue into the evening.
An hour-by-hour snow forecast can be found here on LiverpoolWorld.