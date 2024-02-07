Liverpool snow: Hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office upgrades to amber alert in surrounding areas
The Met Office is warning 'wintry hazards' are on the way as snow is set to fall on Merseyside on Thursday.
The weather centre has upgraded to an amber warning for snow in the regions surrounding Merseyside, but Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral remain on yellow alert.
Thursday's amber warnings currently cover North Wales (8.00am until 3.00pm) and the South Pennines and Peak District (12.00pm until 6.00pm). The Met Office weather map (pictured below) shows that the amber alert is also teetering on the edge of Chester.
A yellow alert for snow is in place across Merseyside, from 6.00am on Thursday until 6.00am on Friday, however, this could be upgraded.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a yellow cold health alert, with temperatures expected to drop below average across Merseyside, with a 'feels like' temperature as low as -5°C.
According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. Travel disruption may also occur, including cancelled or delayed public transport services, and National Highways are urging motorists to 'prepare'.
Amy Shaw, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: “Freezing conditions bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.
“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey, check the weather forecasts, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.”
When will it snow in Merseyside?
The first snow is expected to fall in Liverpool, Knowsley, St Helens and Wirral at 8.00am on Thursday. The white stuff is forecast to fall in Sefton from 10.00am.
Hour-by-hour snow forecast for Liverpool (Thursday, February 8)
- 5.00am: ☁️ Cloud. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -2°C.
- 6.00am: ☁️ Cloud. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -2°C.
- 7.00am: ☁️ Overcast. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.
- 8.00am: ❄️ Snow. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.
- 9.00am: 🌨️ Sleet. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.
- 10.00am: 🌨️ Sleet. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.
- 11.00am: ❄️ Snow. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.
- 12.00pm: ❄️ Snow. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -5°C.
- 1.00pm: 🌨️ Sleet. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -5°C.
- 2.00pm: 🌨️ Sleet. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.
- 3.00pm: 🌨️ Sleet. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.
- 4.00pm: ❄️ Snow. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.
- 5.00pm: 🌨️ Sleet. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.
- 6.00pm: ☁️ Overcast. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.
- 7.00pm: ☁️ Overcast. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.
- 8.00pm: ☁️ Overcast. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.
- 9.00pm: ☁️ Overcast. 3°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.
- 10.00pm: 🌧️ Light rain. 3°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.
- 11.00pm: 🌧️ Light rain. 3°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.
Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ☁️ Wednesday, February 7: Cloudy. High of 6°C. Low of 2°C.
- ⚠️ ❄️ Thursday, February 8: Yellow weather warning for snow. High of 3°C. Low of 1°C.
- ⚠️ ❄️ Friday, February 9: Yellow weather warning for snow. High of 7°C. Low of 6°C.
- ☁️ Saturday, February 10: Cloudy changing to light rain by early evening. High of 8°C. Low of 5°C.
- 🌧️ Sunday, February 11: Heavy rain changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 7°C. Low of 5°C.