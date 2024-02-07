Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office is warning 'wintry hazards' are on the way as snow is set to fall on Merseyside on Thursday.

The weather centre has upgraded to an amber warning for snow in the regions surrounding Merseyside, but Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral remain on yellow alert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday's amber warnings currently cover North Wales (8.00am until 3.00pm) and the South Pennines and Peak District (12.00pm until 6.00pm). The Met Office weather map (pictured below) shows that the amber alert is also teetering on the edge of Chester.

A yellow alert for snow is in place across Merseyside, from 6.00am on Thursday until 6.00am on Friday, however, this could be upgraded.

The Met Office has issued two amber warnings for snow, covering North Wales from 8.00am until 3.00pm on Thursday (February 8) and the South Pennines and Peak District from 12.00pm until 6.00pm on Thursday. Merseyside currently remains under a yellow warning. Image: Met Office

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a yellow cold health alert, with temperatures expected to drop below average across Merseyside, with a 'feels like' temperature as low as -5°C.

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. Travel disruption may also occur, including cancelled or delayed public transport services, and National Highways are urging motorists to 'prepare'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amy Shaw, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: “Freezing conditions bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.

“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey, check the weather forecasts, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.”

When will it snow in Merseyside?

The first snow is expected to fall in Liverpool, Knowsley, St Helens and Wirral at 8.00am on Thursday. The white stuff is forecast to fall in Sefton from 10.00am.

Hour-by-hour snow forecast for Liverpool (Thursday, February 8)

5.00am: ☁️ Cloud. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -2°C.

Cloud. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -2°C. 6.00am: ☁️ Cloud. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -2°C.

Cloud. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -2°C. 7.00am: ☁️ Overcast. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.

Overcast. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C. 8.00am: ❄️ Snow. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.

❄️ Snow. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C. 9.00am: 🌨️ Sleet. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.

🌨️ Sleet. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C. 10.00am: 🌨️ Sleet. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.

Sleet. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C. 11.00am: ❄️ Snow. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.

Snow. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C. 12.00pm: ❄️ Snow. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -5°C.

Snow. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -5°C. 1.00pm: 🌨️ Sleet. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -5°C.

Sleet. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -5°C. 2.00pm: 🌨️ Sleet. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.

Sleet. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C. 3.00pm: 🌨️ Sleet. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.

🌨️ Sleet. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C. 4.00pm: ❄️ Snow. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.

Snow. 1°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C. 5.00pm: 🌨️ Sleet. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C.

🌨️ Sleet. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C. 6.00pm: ☁️ Overcast. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.

Overcast. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C. 7.00pm: ☁️ Overcast. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.

Overcast. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C. 8.00pm: ☁️ Overcast. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.

Overcast. 2°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C. 9.00pm: ☁️ Overcast. 3°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.

Overcast. 3°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C. 10.00pm: 🌧️ Light rain. 3°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.

🌧️ Light rain. 3°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C. 11.00pm: 🌧️ Light rain. 3°C with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C.

Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool