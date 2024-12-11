Despite a long period without widespread snow on Christmas, parts of the UK may see a white Christmas this year. Discover what the Met Office predicts for Liverpool and Merseyside.

Wintry landscapes and snowfall being associated with Christmas but the UK hasn’t experienced a widespread ‘white Christmas’ in fifteen years, and we are actually more likely to see snow between January and March than December.

This doesn’t stop us dreaming of building a snowman on December 25 though, and this year some parts of the UK could actually see their wishes for a white Christmas come true. But, will Liverpool see snowfall?

Snow covers Falkner Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes for LiverpoolWorld

What is a white Christmas?

According to the Met Office, a ‘white Christmas’ is defined by one snowflake to falling in the 24 hours of Christmas Day, somewhere in the UK. Technically, 2023 was the last 'white Christmas' due to this definition, however, the last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010 with snow on the ground at 83% of the Met Office's stations - the highest amount ever recorded.

Chances of a white Christmas in 2024

Children play on sleds on a snow covered hill in Liverpool. | AFP via Getty Images

According to the Met Office’s long range weather forecast - covering December 25 to January - some parts of the country could see a white Christmas, with ‘some sleet and snow likely at times’ especially on high ground in the north.

Weather predictions are less reliable this far in advance, however, the Met Office added: “Mainly unsettled conditions appear likely for most, with spells of wind and rain followed by showers affecting most areas but especially towards the northwest of the UK.” This suggests that it is unlikely that Merseyside will see snow on Christmas Day.

The weather service says temperatures are ‘likely to be around or slightly above average’ but with any more settled interludes ‘bringing a risk of frost and fog’.

