Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Liverpool street artist claims he created Banksy piece that sold for £250k at auction

The piece was cut out from a wall in Liverpool and featured on a new Channel 4 TV show.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 11th May 2023, 12:05 BST

A Banksy removed from a wall in Liverpool and sold at auction for £250,000 is a fake. That’s according to Merseyside street artist Silent Bill, who claims he is the real creator behind the stencilled picture of a rat.

The image was removed from the wall of 1 Rumford Street in Liverpool city centre by persons unknown in the last year. It sat below Banksy’s Love Plane artwork, which was removed from the same wall in 2016.

Anonymous artist Silent Bill, who is thought to be from the Wirral, insists the image of a rat next to the words ‘never liked this Banksy‘ was put in place around 2013 and is a homage to Banksy’s Never liked the Beatles piece.

Most Popular

The artwork featured on Channel 4’s new TV show The Greatest Auction this week and doubts over its authenticity were raised by their experts. Despite the debate, well known Banksy dealer Robin Barton went ahead and outbid a rival collector from Dubai to win the piece.

A picture of Banksy’s ‘Love Plane’ and the disputed Rat graffiti. A picture of Banksy’s ‘Love Plane’ and the disputed Rat graffiti.
A picture of Banksy’s ‘Love Plane’ and the disputed Rat graffiti.

Silent Bill told The Guardian: “It’s well known within the lower echelons of the street art scene that the Never liked this Banksy piece was my homage to Banksy, in reference to his Never liked the Beatles piece.”

Banksy collector Barton told Ch4: “In this instance, my reputation is on the line … I got what I wanted. I wouldn’t have gone a penny over that so I got it and I’m taking it home."

Authenticity: The experts on The Greatest Auction were split, with some questioning the style of the lettering. Others believed it was a genuine Banksy. Silent Bill claims to be the real creator and says the rat is one of a number of works featured in a self-published book of his art.

Related topics:BanksyChannel 4Beatles