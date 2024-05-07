Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in May last year, on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine. Liverpool was chosen as the host city and, as well as hosting the semi-finals and final at the M&S Bank Area, created a Eurovision Festival and EuroVillage that impressed visitors.

Sweden’s Loreen was crowned the 2023 winner with her catchy song Tattoo, and this year’s song contest is being hosted in the Swedish city of Malmö, with semi-finals taking place on May 7 and 9, ahead of the final on May 11.

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander will perform at Saturday’s Grand Final on behalf of the UK, which automatically qualifies for the finale as one of the ‘big five’ countries that are among the biggest contributors to organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

It is estimated that six and a half million Brits will be attending a Eurovision party this year, and there is no shortage of events in Liverpool, with the city hosting a ‘musical extravaganza’ and reminiscing on its time as host.

Liverpool Loves Eurovision will take over the city on the day of the Grand Final (Saturday, May 11), with a series of free, family-friendly events in celebration of the popular song contest, as well as hosting Malmö on the Mersey.

The Pier Head will be transformed into a deep-sea party for Aquatopia, with puppets, DJs and dancers. Beats on the Streets will see 30 pop up music and dance performances across the city centre. Stunning blue and yellow butterfly lanterns will be suspended in the Bluecoat and a number of venues - including the huge Exhibition Centre and last year’s EuroClub - will host screening parties for the Eurovision Grand Final.

Below is everything you can expect from Liverpool Loves Eurovision...

Fly High at the Bluecoat, Liverpool. Image: Visit Liverpool

Aquatopia

The Pier Head will be transformed into a deep-sea party, with the return of the blue and yellow submarine – one of the highlights of last year’s EuroFestival programme. Free family workshops where people can create their own fishy fancy dress accessories will start the day and then the party will kick off with a whole host of DJs, Ukrainian acts, sea puppets and dance performances. When: May 11, 2.00pm - 7.00pm.

May 11, 2.00pm - 7.00pm. Where: Liverpool Pier Head.

Liverpool Pier Head. Price: Free, tickets not needed.

Beat on the Streets

30 pop-up music and dance performances by local talent will take over Liverpool city centre throughout the day. Expect a soundtrack featuring Eurovision hits from across the years. When: May 11, 1.00pm - 7.00pm.

May 11, 1.00pm - 7.00pm. Where: Castle Street, Liverpool One & Royal Albert Dock.

Castle Street, Liverpool One & Royal Albert Dock. Price: Free, tickets not needed.

Fly High

A beautiful art installation of blue and yellow butterfly lanterns created at family sessions will be on display at the Bluecoat. The butterflies represent how Liverpool shone under the global Eurovision spotlight and have been curated by artist Andrea Ku from B4 Biodiversity. When: May 11 - 21.

May 11 - 21. Where: The Bluecoat, School Lane.

The Bluecoat, School Lane. Price: Free, tickets not needed.

Liverpool EuroClub 2024

EuroClub returns to Liverpool with the Eurovision Final screening and afterparty at Camp and Furnace. Expect catchy music, live performances and a night of fun. When: May 11, doors open at 6.00pm.

May 11, doors open at 6.00pm. Where: Camp and Furnace, Kerson Works

Camp and Furnace, Kerson Works Price: £15.65, tickets required.

Malmö on the Mersey