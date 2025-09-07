Liverpool is once again in the cinematic spotlight as the city is transformed into Gotham City for the upcoming DC Universe film Clayface.

Following the global success of Superman: Legacy - James Gunn’s first full-length feature in the all-new DC Universe - attention has quickly turned to what’s next.

While Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to hit cinemas in June 2026, it’s Clayface, scheduled for release on September 11, 2026, that’s currently turning heads as filming gets underway in the UK.

The scenes in Walter Street at the city is transformed into Gotham City | Contributed

Liverpool has become a prime location for major Hollywood productions, joining Glasgow - recently used for Spider-Man: Brand New Day - as a go-to UK city for superhero blockbusters.

In recent days, images have surfaced online showing Liverpool's streets dressed up as the iconic Gotham City, with various landmarks undergoing dramatic makeovers.

The Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts have been transformed into Gotham City Hospital, while Liverpool Central Library is now doubling as Gotham City Crown Court.

Derby Square has also been heavily featured, with Gotham News-branded vans, police cars, motorcycles and ambulances populating the area.

Across the city, fake Gotham newspapers, graffiti and post boxes have further immersed passers-by in the dark, fictional world.

Several stars of the film have been spotted during the shoot, including Tom Rhys Harries in heavy prosthetics and bandages as Matt Hagen - better known to comic fans as the tragic villain Clayface.

Eddie Marsan has also been seen on set, along with The Handmaid’s Tale actor Max Minghella, who plays a Gotham City police detective romantically linked to a scientist character portrayed by Naomi Ackie - the very figure responsible for the creation of Clayface.

Several stars of the film have been spotted during the shoot, including Tom Rhys Harries in heavy prosthetics and bandages as Matt Hagen | Contributed

This isn't Liverpool’s first time playing Gotham.

The city previously featured in The Batman (2022), starring Robert Pattinson.

At the time, the film’s production designer James Chinlund praised the city’s “immense architecture” and its Gothic aesthetic, saying it helped “create a real, authentic-looking Gotham.”