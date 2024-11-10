Meet the Liverpool man supplying unique props for hit TV and film sets

From Brookside and Hollyoaks to other productions filmed in the city, a local man has played his part in Liverpool’s incredible TV and movie business.

Selwyn left a career in teaching to open Pilgrims Progress, an Aladdin’s cave of hidden gems such as unique furniture and collectable items.

Located on Bridgewater Street in the up-and-coming Baltic Triangle, the three-floor warehouse is a treasure trove of antiques and, for 35 years, has supplied Liverpool Film Office with incredible props for hit productions.

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld, Selwyn said: “We’ve being doing lots of film work for over 30 years. From Brookside to Hollyoaks to the other little films. It’s interesting because you find out a little bit about it, you’re asked to use your head to see what was appropriate for that period. Sometimes people just asked me to suggest furniture that’s appropriate.”

Situated in a converted 19th-century cotton merchants, the antiques store offers Georgian, Victorian, Edwardian and early modern furniture, crafted in walnut, mahogany, oak and ash, taking up almost every bit of square foot in the warehouse.

Selwyn continued: “People seem to appreciate what we do and a lot of the customers have been coming here for 30, 40 years. They know my standards, they know the way I like to do things. At my age now I’m doing it as much for the enjoyment as for anything else.”

As well as selling antique pieces, in his workshop, Selwyn restores heirlooms to their former glory. Four decades on, it doesn't seem like Selwyn has any plans of slowing down, saying: “I still love it, I still find things interesting. I think when I stop being interested then I will retire. I’m still fascinated and there’s something to learn all the time.”