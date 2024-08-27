Liverpool venue that hosted Oasis before hit debut single to become flats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The club welcomed some of the biggest names in British music back in the 1990s.

A nightspot in the heart of Liverpool city centre that played host to one of Oasis’ earliest gigs is to become a dozen new apartments. It was confirmed earlier today the Manchester band would reform for the first time in 15 years for a major UK tour.

In the 1990s, the Lomax club on Cumberland Street welcomed some of the biggest names in British music to grace its stage. Atomic Kitten were formed there, while Placebo, the Stereophonics and Muse were all on the bill.

Now the venue, which has been long closed and once hosted the Gallagher brothers as they began their journey to superstardom in 1994, has been given the go-ahead to be transformed into 12 new flats by Liverpool Council. Proposals submitted to the local authority by JSM Company Group seek to change the building into one- and two-bed units.

A design and access statement accompanying the application said each space would include furnished bathrooms and living/kitchen areas all facing out onto Cumberland Street. A decision was reached in June this year.

The cluster of buildings began its transformation into a nightlife hotspot in the 1970s and 80s. It operated as a venue for clubbers until 2019 when it was granted planning permission for 25 apartments.

Over the years, dozens of acts that would go on to carve out huge music careers were on stage at the Lomax, including Scouse artists Echo and the Bunnymen and the Coral. David Gray and the Verve were among the headliners to also bring their sounds to the venue.

Days before releasing their debut single, Supersonic, Oasis performed to the packed club, which was captured in rare footage. They received £100 between them for the gig. Speaking in 2008, the then-owner of the Lomax, Mike Hindley, revealed: “I remember Liam Gallagher wrote something on the toilet wall – something which wasn’t very complimentary about Nazis or Man United!”

It is expected the new flats would provide temporary accommodation for a minimum of 30 occupants and a maximum of 42 at one time. The planning documents said: “All aspects have been designed with the urban grain of the area in mind, ensuing by reusing the existing building as it is the proposed development doesn’t take anything away from the area.”

The design and access statement, provided for the applicant by Wroot Design, said the units would cater for individuals, couples and groups “looking to stay within a culturally significant part of Liverpool city centre.” The development sits within the Castle Street Conservation Area – first designated in 1968 – and while not listed buildings are described as “of historic importance.”

Although the band’s 2025 tour won’t be playing in Liverpool, fans can see them live in Manchester’s Heaton Park on July 11, 12, 19 and 20. Tour dates have also been confirmed for London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park.