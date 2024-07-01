Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is every candidate you can vote for in the Liverpool Wavertree constituency.

Voters across the Liverpool City Region will head to the polling stations on Thursday (July 4) to participate in the UK General Election.

Registered electors will vote for one person who they think should represent their constituency as Member of Parliament (MP). The candidate who receives more votes than their competitors (not the majority of votes) will win the seat and become the constituency’s MP for the next five years. The political party with the most seats - a Commons Majority - will form the next government.

Liverpool has five parliamentary constituencies, each represented by an elected Member of Parliament (MP). Depending on where you live in the city, you will vote for a specific person - who will stand on behalf of a political party or as an independent candidate - to represent your constituency. The city is split into the following five parliamentary constituencies: Liverpool Garston, Liverpool Riverside, Liverpool Walton, Liverpool Wavertree and Liverpool West Derby.

Made up of the two former Liverpool Broadgreen and Liverpool Mossley Hill constituencies, Liverpool Wavertree covers the following wards: Greenbank, Mossley Hill, St Michael’s, Childwall, Kensington and Fairfield, Picton and Wavertree.

Labour’s Paula Barker has been the Member of Parliament for Liverpool Wavertree since 2019 (prior to the dissolution of Parliament) but this year faces seven candidates for the seat. Below are all of the people you can vote for in Liverpool Wavertree and which party they represent.

The full list of candidates for Liverpool Wavertree