We’ve seen the rain, we’ve had a heatwave - which will it be in Liverpool this weekend?

The Bank Holiday weekend is just around the corner, and with it being the last Bank Holiday until Christmas coupled with the end of the school holidays, we are all hoping for warm weather.

But not too warm; Liverpool was one of the areas in late July and early August that felt the full blistering wrath of the sun as a heatwave took hold of Merseyside as much as it did other areas.

But with the recent spell of wet weather occurring despite the muggy temperatures, the question remains - what will the weather be like in Liverpool this weekend and is it safe to venture out?

What will the weather be like in Liverpool over the Bank Holiday weekend?

The Met Office is currently forecasting that the weather over the Bank Holiday weekend will have more settled spells due to high pressure heading into the long weekend. A few showers are possible, but much of the period will be fine with warm sunny spells.

Sunday is likely to bring cloudy conditions with outbreaks of rain to northern and western areas, where it may also be breezy and slightly cooler than elsewhere. Otherwise a mostly fine and dry day although the odd light shower cannot be ruled out, with temperatures around or slightly above average.

Forecast for the August Bank Holiday weekend:

Friday August 26: Sunny intervals changing into cloudy in the afternoon (20°C)

Saturday August 27: Sunny intervals (19°C)

Sunday August 28: Sunny intervals (21°C)

Monday August 19: Sunny (21°C)

What is the weather forecast for Liverpool the rest of next week?

The Met Office’s long-range forecast for Liverpool states that many areas will retain the settled conditions with fine and dry weather and light winds, although there is still a chance of some rain or showers encroaching into the northwest at times.