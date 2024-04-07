Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Further ‘blustery’ showers and strong winds are set to batter Liverpool after Storm Kathleen caused chaos across the country.

A yellow weather warning for wind was in place across Britain, including parts of the North West on Saturday, excluding Merseyside. Despite this, Storm Kathleen did bring disruption to Liverpool, with reports of fallen trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Met Office expects the worst of the storm to be over, it warns that the North West region will be impacted by winds and ‘heavy blustery showers’ on Sunday (April 7).

The forecast reads: “Another windy day, although a touch down from Saturday. Heavy blustery showers moving across the region through much of the day, but turning drier into the evening. Feeling fresher than Saturday.” Heading into next week, Merseyside residents can expect further showers, with the temperature reaching 14°C.

Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool