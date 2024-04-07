Liverpool weather: Met Office warns of 'blustery showers' following Storm Kathleen disruption
Further ‘blustery’ showers and strong winds are set to batter Liverpool after Storm Kathleen caused chaos across the country.
A yellow weather warning for wind was in place across Britain, including parts of the North West on Saturday, excluding Merseyside. Despite this, Storm Kathleen did bring disruption to Liverpool, with reports of fallen trees.
While the Met Office expects the worst of the storm to be over, it warns that the North West region will be impacted by winds and ‘heavy blustery showers’ on Sunday (April 7).
The forecast reads: “Another windy day, although a touch down from Saturday. Heavy blustery showers moving across the region through much of the day, but turning drier into the evening. Feeling fresher than Saturday.” Heading into next week, Merseyside residents can expect further showers, with the temperature reaching 14°C.
Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌧️ Sunday, April 7: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. High of 14°C. Low of 9°C.
- ☁️ Monday, April 8: Heavy rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 14°C. Low of 8°C.
- 🌧️ Tuesday, April 9: Light rain changing to sunny by early evening. High of 10°C. Low of 7°C
- 🌧️ Wednesday, April 10: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. High of 14°C. Low of 12°C.
- ☁️ Thursday, April 11: Overcast. High of 14°C. Low of 12°C.