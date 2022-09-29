Liverpool weather - Met Office forecast this weekend in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Heavy rain will start to descend on Friday, with gales to follow on Merseyside.

Liverpool could be set for heavy rain and strong winds amid fallout from Hurricane Ian, according to the Met Office.

Hurricane Ian has been one of the most severe storms to overpower the US in recent history with over 2.4 million buildings affected by relentless flooding.

As the hurricane swept through the state, many residents lost power and even witnessed their cars submerged in the flash flooding.

Now moving north through Florida, Hurricane Ian is putting pressure on the jet stream and many UK residents fear the country may have to brace for extreme weather.

But what is the Met office saying? Here’s a round-up of the week’s weather in Liverpool:

What is Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian is a Category 1 hurricane that - according to the BBC - started in Western Cuba on Tuesday morning and spread northward through Florida up to Georgia.

After forming into a tropical storm, it became a hurricane as it neared the Cayman Islands , before changing to a Category 3 hurricane as it made its way through western Cuba .

Cuba experienced a total blackout with two people reported to be killed by the storm. All flights have been cancelled in the north-east region of Florida.

Will Liverpool be hit by Hurricane Ian?

The Met office has forecast that coastal areas of the UK will be affected by Hurricane Ian as it strengthens the jet stream. Parts of Scotland have been issued a weather warning but its expected strong winds and a band of rain will spread across England.

In the Merseyside region,heavy rain will start to descend on Friday with “blustery winds and a risk of coastal gales” to be expected.

