Liverpool weather: Met Office issues new warning as adverse weather set to hit Merseyside
The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for wind, following a weekend of adverse conditions caused by Storm Kathleen.
The yellow alert for wind will be in place from 1.00am until 3.00pm on Tuesday (April 9), and covers parts of the Merseyside coast, including areas of Wirral and Sefton. According to the Met Office, ‘strong winds may bring hazardous coastal conditions and could cause some travel disruption’, with delays to public transport likely. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by large waves and it is possible that local residents will be affected by short term losses of power and other services.
Currently, the weather warning is bordering Liverpool and will affect areas such as Ainsdale, Formby, Southport, Crosby, West Kirby and Hoylake. The warning does not cover parts of Wirral closer to the city, including Birkenhead. While Liverpool is not currently included in the warning, it is likely that the city will experience strong winds and could see disruption.
Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌧️ Sunday, April 7: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. High of 14°C. Low of 9°C.
- ☁️ Monday, April 8: Heavy rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 14°C. Low of 8°C.
- 🌧️ Tuesday, April 9: Light rain changing to sunny by early evening. High of 10°C. Low of 7°C
- 🌧️ Wednesday, April 10: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. High of 14°C. Low of 12°C.
- ☁️ Thursday, April 11: Overcast. High of 14°C. Low of 12°C.