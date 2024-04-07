The yellow alert for wind will be in place from 1.00am until 3.00pm on Tuesday (April 9), and covers parts of the Merseyside coast, including areas of Wirral and Sefton. According to the Met Office, ‘strong winds may bring hazardous coastal conditions and could cause some travel disruption’, with delays to public transport likely. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by large waves and it is possible that local residents will be affected by short term losses of power and other services.