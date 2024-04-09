Liverpool weather: Met Office warns of 'hazardous coastal conditions' as strong winds batter Merseyside
The Met Office is warning of ‘hazardous coastal conditions’ as strong winds batter parts of the UK coast, including Merseyside.
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from 1.00am until 3.00pm on Tuesday (April 9), and covers parts of the Merseyside coast, including areas of Wirral and Sefton. According to the Met Office, ‘strong winds may bring hazardous coastal conditions and could cause some travel disruption’, with delays to public transport likely. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by large waves and it is possible that local residents will be affected by short term losses of power and other services.
Currently, the weather warning is bordering Liverpool and will covers areas such as Ainsdale, Formby, Southport, Crosby, West Kirby and Hoylake. The warning does not cover parts of Wirral closer to the city, including Birkenhead. While Liverpool is not currently included in the warning, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast throughout the day, and all Mersey Ferries services have been suspended.
Due to adverse weather conditions, Mersey Ferries services have been suspended until further notice. pic.twitter.com/dR2d6hRM5e— Mersey Ferries (@MerseyFerries) April 9, 2024
As a result of adverse conditions across Sefton, the council is warning that people should ‘take care’ when travelling along the coast and avoid visits to local beaches.
In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson for Sefton Council said: “Tomorrow’s 10.2m high tide combined with a forecast for strong winds gusting up to 54mph mean the beach car park in Hall Road, Crosby, will be closed from 8.00am until later in the afternoon on Tuesday 9th April. Wave heights could reach three metres and crash over the sea wall and promenade.
“Officers will be on site to monitor conditions at Crosby, including the cycle path north of the RNLI coastguard station up to Hightown. Spray is also expected in Southport along Marine Drive.”
Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌧️ Tuesday, April 9: Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 10°C. Low of 6°C
- 🌧️ Wednesday, April 10: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. High of 14°C. Low of 12°C.
- ☁️ Thursday, April 11: Cloudy changing to light rain by early evening. High of 14°C. Low of 12°C.
- ☁️ Friday, April 12: Light showers changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 15°C. Low of 11°C.
- ☁️ Saturday, April 13: Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon. High of 13°C. Low of 9°C.