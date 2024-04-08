Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grand National is almost here, with hundreds of thousands of excited racegoers set to descend on Aintree from Thursday (April 11) until Saturday (April 13), when the main race is run.

Attendees will don their best outfits throughout the three day festival, with the most impressive garments expected to be seen on Friday for Ladies Day as people battle for the Best Dressed award.

In typical April fashion, it often rains during the Grand National and racegoers who have not remembered to bring an umbrella have been spotted using creative ways to protect themselves from the showers, such as wear Asda bags on their heads. But, what will the weather be like this year?

A yellow warning for wind is in place across parts of Sefton on Tuesday (April 9), however, the weather is set to be calmer and dryer in Aintree as we near the end of the week and racegoers can expect mild temperatures with a high of 15°C.

Will it rain during the Grand National 2024 at Aintree Racecourse?

According to the Met Office, the likelihood of rain through the Grand National festival is low, with a 10% chance on Opening Day (April 11), Ladies Day (April 12) and Race Day (April 13).

Met Office three-day weather forecast for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse