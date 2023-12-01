Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The freezing weather that has enveloped Liverpool is set to continue over the weekend and into the working week, with some forecasters predicting snow will arrive on Sunday.

Residents in Merseyside have woken to frost and ice over the last few days and overnight temperatures will continue to drop below freezing until Tuesday. The Met Office predicts the mercury could sink to -3°C on Saturday night, with a 'feels like' temperature of -7°C.

The experts at The Weather Channel have forecast snow to fall in Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, giving it a 71% chance. BBC Weather downgrades that snow forecast, to sleet.

Meanwhile, Sefton Council have issued a warning for ice and urged residents not to try and skate or walk on lakes or canals that have partially frozen over during the cold snap.

A spokesperson from the local authority said: "Temperatures are dropping throughout this week, with lows of -1 degrees expected throughout the night. We have several lakes and canals that may become partially frozen in cold weather. Please do not try to walk or skate across the incredibly thin ice that forms."

Four boys tragically died last year after falling through ice on a Solihull lake. Brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, aged six and eight respectively, their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and Jack Johnson, 10, all perished.

A frosty morning in Sefton. Image: Dominic Raynor

