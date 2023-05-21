Data from the ONS has revealed the poorest neighbourhoods in Liverpool as many families continue to cope with the cost of living crisis.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Liverpool with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Liverpool down into 61 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £55,600, while the lowest is £23,900.

The average household income for Liverpool is £34,101 which is below the England-wide average of £43,960.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits.

The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Everton East The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Everton East. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £23,900. Photo: Google Earth

2 . Edge Hill The neighbourhood with the second lowest average household income was Edge Hill. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £24,400. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Anfield West The neighbourhood with the third lowest average household income was Anfield West. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £25,900. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Kirkdale South & Vauxhall The neighbourhood with the fourth lowest average household income was Kirkdale South & Vauxhall. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £26,300.

Next Page Page 1 of 4