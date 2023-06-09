The Epstein Theatre will close its doors for good before the end of this month, due to ‘unworkable’ costs. Liverpool City Council has decided to end the financial support needed to keep the venue up and running and with no alternative funding available it will shut down on June 30.

How has this happened? A commercial landlord, who owns the building’s lease, sub-leases the theatre back to Epstein Entertainments Ltd and until now, the council has covered a proportion of the costs.

In a management agreement made in 2018, the council agreed to pay for a proportion of the rent, service charge, utilities and maintenance work, which is currently costing the local authority in excess of £100,000 per year.

However, this agreement has now come to an end and Epstein Entertainments Ltd have been unable to reach a workable agreement on costs with the landlord.

The entertainment company said requests for Liverpool City Council to provide £50,000 per year, for the next five years, were made but ultimately denied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the council said: “That was not an easy decision. The Council is a huge supporter of the city’s cultural sector and continues to annually invest millions of pounds supporting dozens of venues and organisations, but that support needs to deliver value for money for the tax payer.

The Epstein Theatre.

“The Council paid for the Epstein Theatre’s restoration and has supported it on an annual basis since 2011. It was hoped that given both the operator and landlord had more than 18 months to negotiate a new lease agreement, an amicable solution between the two parties would be found. It is a huge shame that has not materialised.”

Theatre reaction: Despite Epstein Entertainments Ltd trading profitably, it said running costs were ‘unworkable’ without financial support. Artistic and Communications Director, Bill Elms said the Epstein Theatre team are all ‘heartbroken’ writing on social media: “There’s such positive signs of growth and stability, but without the city’s financial support the costs are unworkable.

“We are all completely heartbroken, to say the least. This is a huge shock and loss for our city, for the writers, creatives, producers and our audiences. This venue fills an essential gap as a mid-scale receiving house, there is no other city centre venue that can take the shows we take, so the city loses out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The venue comes with its complications, it’s not just rent, service charge and utilities, but huge maintenance and essential upgrades required. Any venue of this size and nature needs financial support. So it’s goodbye for now to our unique, historic, listed cultural gem. Thanks to everyone for the magical memories.”

Inside the Epstein Theatre.

History: The Grade II listed theatre in Hanover House Hanover House has operated as a performance space since 1913, reopening as the Epstein Theatre in 2011 following a major refurbishment.

Local reaction: Since reopening, the venue has become incredibly important to Liverpudlians, who have shared their sadness on social media.

One person said: “Such sad news. The Epstein is a wonderful theatre.”

Another added: “This is just the most awful news - a massive blow to the creative scene here in Liverpool.”

And another said: “So sad, a beautiful old theatre. I hope something can be done to save it.”

Show must go on: Productions up to June 30 are set to go ahead as planned, with the final performance being Laura Belbin on June 28. Epstein Entertainments Ltd said they will be aiming to transfer performances after June to other Liverpool City Region venues. Ticket holders for cancelled performances will receive an automatic refund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next: The theatre company said they will continue to consider solutions to ‘reopen and preserve’ the wonderful theatre.