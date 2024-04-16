Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The major redevelopment of Love Lane is edging ever closer after Liverpool planning officers recommended a scheme to create 507 new apartments on land just outside the city centre should be given the green light.

Vacant buildings on the plot near the Ten Streets regeneration area will be torn down and replaced with four apartment blocks. The buildings would be seven to eight storeys high at the front and rise to 10-11 storeys at the rear. Three would be built on Love Lane and one on Pall Mall.

The redevelopment scheme includes plans to turn redundant railway arches in the area into shops, bars and commercial spaces, while there are also plans for a 200-metre linear park. The new tower blocks would comprise 147 one-bed suites, 330 two-bed flats and 30 three-bed apartments.

The project could see 507 homes built on Liverpool’s Love Lane. Photo: BDP

How the Love Lane development might look. Image: BDP/planning documents

Updated plans for the redevelopment will go before the planning committee on Tuesday, April 23. Network Rail currently owns the land and the train operator is part of the joint proposal for redevelopment, along with Sourced Development Group.