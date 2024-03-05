Liverpool is a city that is constantly changing - from one of the world's leading ports for global trade to the dark days of 'managed decline' in the 1980s and the incredible regeneration that was amplified by European Capital of Culture status in 2008.

But that transformation has also come with set backs. The city was stripped of its world heritage status by Unesco in 2021 after the UN organization said years of development had led to an 'irreversible loss' to the historic value of Liverpool's Victorian docks.

The decision sparked a debate about how to balance conservation and regeneration in the city, but Liverpool responded with a shrug of its shoulders and a 'who needs Unesco anyway?' attitude. In fact, plans for an ambitious regeneration of the world-famous waterfront have been announced.

“We are proud of our history and do not shy away from it,” Liverpool Metro Mayor Steve Rotherham said at the time of the Unesco decision. “It is on full display in some of our world-class museums and visitor attractions. That does not mean that we should sit by and allow the city itself to become a museum ... while the world evolves around us."

That evolution is set to continue apace and many parts of the city could look and feel entirely different in the near future. Many ongoing developments are set to be completed in 2024, with a host of other projects due to break ground or make progress in that time.

These include the new One Park Lane development, the 16-storey building at the mouth of the Baltic Triangle, as well as huge Liverpool Waters scheme and, of course, Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium. Liverpool Baltic station should also be with us soon and Metro Mayor Rotheram also plans to open three new Merseyrail stations if he is re-elected.

Here we take a look at some of the biggest developments that will be completed, break ground or make progress in 2024 and beyond.

1 . The Gateway, Leeds Street Ground has now been broken on the massive Gateway residential scheme on Leeds Street which will see the creation of 656 one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments, across four tower blocks. Work will continue through 2024 and is estimated to be complete by 2026.

2 . Canning Dock, waterfront National Museums Liverpool submitted plans to revive Canning Dock in November 2023 as part of a ten-year plan to reimagine the city’s waterfront. Designed by architect Asif Khan and artist Theaster Gates, the development would cover an area of 194,000 sq ft and includes a pedestrian footbridge, an experiential installation on the South Dry Dock and a new contemplation space. Photo: Asif Khan Studio

3 . One Park Lane, Park Lane This building, considered the crown jewel of the Heaps Mill development is set to be completed in the next year. It will be 16 storeys high, with 90 separate apartments and a host of other amenities. Photo: Legacie Developments

4 . Bramley Moore Dock Stadium, Regent Road Everyone, even Reds fans, will have been following how the progress of Everton FC's new stadium is coming along. It is not quite there yet, though the 52,000 capacity stadium is set to be completed in the final weeks of this year. Photo: Everton YouTube