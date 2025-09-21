Explore the exciting new 2025 Christmas range at Lush Liverpool, featuring Snow Fairy, Sticky Dates, and more. Discover my top festive picks.

Christmas has officially launched at Lush and I couldn’t care less that it’s only September.

Any other Lush fans will understand just how exciting the festive season is, with Snow Fairy being my favourite Christmas smell - despite it not featuring any of the traditional scents we associate with the holidays.

This year’s Christmas products are more exciting than ever for lovers of gourmand like me, with new exciting Snow Fairy products, more Sticky Dates than ever and new bath bombs that are perfect for Christmas gifts.

Snow Fairy at Lush Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Festive soaps. | Emma Dukes

Most of us have likely been exposed to the viral Super Milk hair primer and it has honestly become a staple of my hair care routine - especially when I want to slick it back and put off hair wash day. So, you can imagine I was incredibly excited to see this year’s festive drop includes a Snow Fairy AND Sticky Dates version.

They both smell incredible (as expected) and I’m already planning to buy the Snow Fairy version for my niece as it means she can smell like her favourite Christmas product without wearing perfume or body spray for school - the Super Milk hair primer is a brilliant detangling spray.

My other festive favourites that I spotted include the Snow Fairy Scrubee body scrub, Sparkly Broccoli bubble bar, Golden Delight bath bomb (Sticky Dates scent), the Ginger Tom bath bomb and the Christmas Cranberry soap.

Snow Fairy hair primer. | Emma Dukes

Snow Fairy Scrubee. | Emma Dukes

Gifts this year of course include the Christmas advent calendar and a host of pre-wrapped gift boxes - my favourite is the Christmas Eve one - as well as a Christmas soap box. You can even treat your loved ones who don’t have a bathtub to a Sticky Dates bath in the Spa which I can confirm smelled unreal.

If you’re unsure about what scents to buy for friends or family, you can also have a fragrance consultation to help decide. I did one for myself and it was bang on, with the lovely staff member recommending I try Turmeric Latte to compliment my favourite, Vanillary.

Christmas Soap Box. | Emma Dukes

New bath bombs. | Emma Dukes

As our Lush is the biggest you can possibly visit, it literally has everything you could dream of in terms of fun gifts for lovers of skincare, haircare and more and being invited to check out the 2025 Christmas range was so exciting for me.

If - like me - you’re vegan and eco-conscious, you can rest easy knowing the Christmas packaging is all made from recycled materials too.

So, it may only be September, but it’s never too early to get festive at Lush. And, an exciting Christmas installation is coming to the first floor so keep your eyes peeled.